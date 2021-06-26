Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beating Sandstorms One Shemagh at a time [Image 4 of 5]

    Beating Sandstorms One Shemagh at a time

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.26.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    Many Soldiers around the Central Command Area of Operations have started wearing shemaghs to protect their faces from the sandstorms – something locals in this region have done for generations. With temperatures reaching 120 degrees and sand storms occurring almost daily, the importance of Soldiers protecting their eyes and throat is at an all-time high.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 02:28
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
