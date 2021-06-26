Beating Sandstorms One Shemagh at a time

Many Soldiers around the Central Command Area of Operations have started wearing shemaghs to protect their faces from the sandstorms – something locals in this region have done for generations. With temperatures reaching 120 degrees and sand storms occurring almost daily, the importance of Soldiers protecting their eyes and throat is at an all-time high.

Date Taken: 06.26.2021
Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW