    Coast Guard, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office terminates illegal charter near Tampa Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office terminates illegal charter near Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boarding team inspects the 50-foot uninspected passenger vessel after a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg investigating officer terminated the voyage its voyage Jul 2, 2021 near the Tampa Bay Area. The HCSO marine unit crew embarked the nine passengers aboard the vessel and safely transported them ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office terminates illegal charter near Tampa Bay [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

