Veterans Cemetery at Gypsum Canyon, Orange County

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (July 1, 2021) - Jose Guevara, senior field representative for U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) speaks on the congressman's behalf at a press conference organized by Orange County Supervisor Third District Don Wagner announcing the selection of 280-acre plot land, known as Gypsum Canyon, for establishing a local veterans cemetery with several civic leaders and veterans attending, including U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz, who is one of the founders and member of Orange County Veterans Memorial Park Foundation. OCVMP is credited for raising awareness of the need for a veterans cemetery in Orange County and nurturing it to this moment. Wagner is hopeful work on the cemetery can begin later this year and would have a 100-year interment capacity.



The cemetery was originally planned for Irvine, on land of the former Marine Corps Station, El Toro, and in September 2018, the Irvine City Council approved an agreement to swap 125 acres north of the Great Park that had been formerly designated as a potential cemetery site for the same amount of property near the freeway, called strawberry fields and owned by FivePoint, a land development company, with 300 veterans and bi-partisan community leaders gathering to dedicate the location in October 2018.



But opponents of the new site gathered the required signatures to qualify a referendum on the council’s September vote of the land swap and at a city council meeting, Mayor Don Wagner and Councilmembers Christina Shea and Melissa Fox opposed the effort, led by former Mayor Larry Agran. The city council majority voted to let residents decide the outcome of the new cemetery by putting the referendum on the ballot. In June 2018 Irvine citizens voted against the land swap.



(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

