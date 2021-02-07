CSG7 Commander visits USS Asheville (SSN 758) during Guam familiarization trip

POLARIS POINT, Guam (July 3, 2021) Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group 7, speaks with the crew of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) on the pier during a scheduled visit, July 3. This was Dollaga’s first trip to Guam since taking command of Submarine Group 7. Guam is an important logistics and maintenance port for our rotational units, and home to two forward deployed tenders and three Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

