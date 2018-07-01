Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2021 Awards Quarters [Image 2 of 2]

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.07.2018

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 25, 2021) – Lamberto M. Higonia Jr., a civilian contractor, receives a Performance Award from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, during an awards ceremony June 25, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins/released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2018
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 05:42
    Photo ID: 6713005
    VIRIN: 210625-N-US228-1068
    Resolution: 4430x3544
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2021 Awards Quarters [Image 2 of 2], by SN Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    June 2021 Awards Quarters
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

