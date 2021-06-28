Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Soldier Chaplain Capt. Sarah Caine

    Pride Month Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Soldier Chaplain Capt. Sarah Caine

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Captain Sarah Caine is the squadron chaplain for 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. Caine is relaunching a chapel service that is fully LGBTQ+ affirming and celebrating! It’s focused on spiritual themes but doesn’t require a specific faith background or any faith background.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    Chaplain
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ

