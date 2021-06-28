Pride Month Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Soldier Chaplain Capt. Sarah Caine

Captain Sarah Caine is the squadron chaplain for 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. Caine is relaunching a chapel service that is fully LGBTQ+ affirming and celebrating! It’s focused on spiritual themes but doesn’t require a specific faith background or any faith background.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

