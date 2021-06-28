Captain Sarah Caine is the squadron chaplain for 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. Caine is relaunching a chapel service that is fully LGBTQ+ affirming and celebrating! It’s focused on spiritual themes but doesn’t require a specific faith background or any faith background.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 04:19
|Photo ID:
|6712960
|VIRIN:
|210628-A-XP872-662
|Resolution:
|4043x6064
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride Month Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Soldier Chaplain Capt. Sarah Caine [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride Month Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Soldier Chaplain Capt. Sarah Caine
LEAVE A COMMENT