Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Junji Shinagawa, commander of 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment, holds a U.S. Army weapon while Lt. Col. Daniel Pecha, commander of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, watches during an equipment display on Aibano Training Area, Japan, June 28, 2021, as part of exercise Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:40 Photo ID: 6712933 VIRIN: 210627-A-HS753-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.74 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Display showcases U.S. and Japanese equipment during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.