    Display showcases U.S. and Japanese equipment during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Display showcases U.S. and Japanese equipment during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Junji Shinagawa, commander of 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment, holds a U.S. Army weapon while Lt. Col. Daniel Pecha, commander of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, watches during an equipment display on Aibano Training Area, Japan, June 28, 2021, as part of exercise Orient Shield. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:40
    Photo ID: 6712933
    VIRIN: 210627-A-HS753-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Display showcases U.S. and Japanese equipment during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan

