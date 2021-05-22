Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Edwin J. Bridges, Binnicker Professional Military Education Center commandant, expresses the importance of work-life balance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. Bridges volunteered to be part of the work-life balance social media series for the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    VIRIN: 210522-F-RE693-0256
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Car Connection [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    U.S. AIR FORCE PACIFIC FORCES

