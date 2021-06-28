The U.S. Coast Guard Academy welcomes two hundred and ninety-one young women and men to the Class of 2025 for Day One, June 28, 2021. Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, an intensive seven-week program that prepares students for military and Academy life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6712540
|VIRIN:
|210628-G-KU031-1000
|Resolution:
|6610x4409
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|792
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Day One [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
