The U.S. Coast Guard Academy welcomes two hundred and ninety-one young women and men to the Class of 2025 for Day One, June 28, 2021. Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, an intensive seven-week program that prepares students for military and Academy life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:21 Photo ID: 6712540 VIRIN: 210628-G-KU031-1000 Resolution: 6610x4409 Size: 5.03 MB Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 792 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Day One [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.