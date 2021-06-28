Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Day One [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Day One

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    The U.S. Coast Guard Academy welcomes two hundred and ninety-one young women and men to the Class of 2025 for Day One, June 28, 2021. Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, an intensive seven-week program that prepares students for military and Academy life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6712540
    VIRIN: 210628-G-KU031-1000
    Resolution: 6610x4409
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 792
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Day One [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGA
    Day One
    2025

