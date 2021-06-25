Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors participate in command PT

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors participate in command PT

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210625-N-WF272-1142 PHILADELPHIA (June 25, 2021) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participate in a game of Ultimate Frisbee as part of command physical training. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6712276
    VIRIN: 210625-N-WF272-1142
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 877.76 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailors participate in command PT, by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    PT
    command PT
    "Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

