    Segraves awarded the Paul H. Nitze International Security Affairs Award

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Chief of Iran Affairs in the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Affairs Office Bryan Segraves, poses for a photo at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 28, 2021. Segraves recently won the Paul H. Nitze International Security Affairs Award. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6712134
    VIRIN: 210628-D-BM568-1010
    Resolution: 5236x3770
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Segraves awarded the Paul H. Nitze International Security Affairs Award [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    OSD
    Washington D.C.
    Press Briefing Room

