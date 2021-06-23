USAMTEAC Test Officer Charles Lohsandt looks on as test players wearing MOPP Level 4 protective gear test the functionality and usability of the ROCS auto-injector within the operational environment.
USAMTEAC Test Rapid Opioid Countermeasure System at Camp Bullis
