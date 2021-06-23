Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMTEAC Test Rapid Opioid Countermeasure System at Camp Bullis [Image 4 of 5]

    USAMTEAC Test Rapid Opioid Countermeasure System at Camp Bullis

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    USAMTEAC Test Officer Charles Lohsandt looks on as test players wearing MOPP Level 4 protective gear test the functionality and usability of the ROCS auto-injector within the operational environment.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 14:29
    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    MEDCoE

