    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    688th Cyberspace Wingman is awarded first Air Force Commendation Medal [Image 6 of 6]

    688th Cyberspace Wingman is awarded first Air Force Commendation Medal

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief speaks with Tech Sgt. Kyle Bellone's father after he is awarded his first Air Force Commendation Medal by Col. Steven Anderson, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander June 28. 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland, Texas. Bellone distinguished himself through meritorious service as a Cyber Security Supervisor., 693rd Intelligence Support Squadron. 693rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6712099
    VIRIN: 210628-F-DH023-775
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wingman is awarded first Air Force Commendation Medal [Image 6 of 6], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    texas
    san antonio
    wingmen
    jbsa
    688 cyberspacewing

