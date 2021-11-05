Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    115th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    115th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Staats, the commander of the 115th Operations Support Squadron, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Parker, the commander of the 115th Operations Group, May 11, 2021 during a change of command ceremony at Truax Field’s 115th Fighter Wing. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6711959
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-HD478-295
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 115th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    378th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    378th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    115th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony
    115th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wisconsin

    Air National Guard

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    guidon
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    USAF
    Change of Command
    115th Fighter Wing
    115th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT