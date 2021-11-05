115th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Staats, the commander of the 115th Operations Support Squadron, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Parker, the commander of the 115th Operations Group, May 11, 2021 during a change of command ceremony at Truax Field’s 115th Fighter Wing. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

