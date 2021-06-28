Exercise See Breeze Opening Ceremony

210628-N-BM428-0141 ODESA, Ukraine (June 28, 2021) Zamazeyeva Hanna Volodymyrivna, the chairman of the Nikolae regional council, gives remarks during the opening ceremony of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in Odesa, Ukraine, June 28, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

