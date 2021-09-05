The Department of Defense Veterinary Service procurement team vaccinates a canine that passed evaluations in Nowy Bugaj, Poland, May 9, 2021. The team visited a Polish vendor to evaluate more than 100 dogs to meet critical mission needs nationwide. Canines who successfully pass evaluations will train alongside their two-legged counterparts in support of nationwide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)
Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees
