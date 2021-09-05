Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees [Image 5 of 5]

    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees

    POLAND

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Agnes Koterba 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Department of Defense Veterinary Service procurement team vaccinates a canine that passed evaluations in Nowy Bugaj, Poland, May 9, 2021. The team visited a Polish vendor to evaluate more than 100 dogs to meet critical mission needs nationwide. Canines who successfully pass evaluations will train alongside their two-legged counterparts in support of nationwide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6711584
    VIRIN: 210509-F-TO579-0500
    Resolution: 3072x4095
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees [Image 5 of 5], by Agnes Koterba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees
    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees
    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees
    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees
    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    37 TRW
    341 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT