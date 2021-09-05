The Department of Defense Veterinary Service procurement team vaccinates a canine that passed evaluations in Nowy Bugaj, Poland, May 9, 2021. The team visited a Polish vendor to evaluate more than 100 dogs to meet critical mission needs nationwide. Canines who successfully pass evaluations will train alongside their two-legged counterparts in support of nationwide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:50 Photo ID: 6711584 VIRIN: 210509-F-TO579-0500 Resolution: 3072x4095 Size: 2.44 MB Location: PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working dog team travels overseas to purchase four-legged trainees [Image 5 of 5], by Agnes Koterba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.