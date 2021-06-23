Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Focuses on 'People First' through Leader Development, Building Trust, and Instilling Commitment to the Army Values [Image 8 of 8]

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Focuses on 'People First' through Leader Development, Building Trust, and Instilling Commitment to the Army Values

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. MEGAN GEPHART 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers and Family members from 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery participate in a family walk/run as part of a four-day series of leader development, team-oriented, and Soldier-development events for the 25th Infantry Division Artillery's “People First Week” from June 21-24, 2021. The week was designed to “certify” leaders in how to care for Soldiers and Families, and advance ongoing initiatives to improve quality of life for the members of the “Tropic Thunder Ohana.” (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Harrell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Focuses on 'People First' through Leader Development, Building Trust, and Instilling Commitment to the Army Values [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT MEGAN GEPHART, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Focuses on 'People First' through Leader Development, Building Trust, and Instilling Commitment to the Army Values

    25th Infantry Division
    People First
    25th DIVARTY

