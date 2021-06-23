25th Infantry Division Artillery Focuses on 'People First' through Leader Development, Building Trust, and Instilling Commitment to the Army Values

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers and Family members from 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery participate in a family walk/run as part of a four-day series of leader development, team-oriented, and Soldier-development events for the 25th Infantry Division Artillery's “People First Week” from June 21-24, 2021. The week was designed to “certify” leaders in how to care for Soldiers and Families, and advance ongoing initiatives to improve quality of life for the members of the “Tropic Thunder Ohana.” (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Harrell)

