    U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Hawaiian Operational Area [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Hawaiian Operational Area

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Huntington 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210615-N-CR202-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett (WMSL-757), left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), patrol the Hawaiian Island operational area, June 15, 2021. Midgett and O’Kane are currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian M. Huntington)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 00:58
    Photo ID: 6710109
    VIRIN: 161003-N-CR202-1020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 959.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Hawaiian Operational Area [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USCGC Midgett
    PACFLT

