210615-N-CR202-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett (WMSL-757), left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), patrol the Hawaiian Island operational area, June 15, 2021. Midgett and O’Kane are currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian M. Huntington)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 00:58
|Photo ID:
|6710109
|VIRIN:
|161003-N-CR202-1020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|959.76 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Hawaiian Operational Area [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS
