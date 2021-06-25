Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21-C Honor Guard graduation

    21-C Honor Guard graduation

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Honor Guard Class 21-C graduates on June 25, 2021 on Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The mission of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to represent Airmen to the American public and the world. The vision of the USAF Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 15:00
    Photo ID: 6709304
    VIRIN: 210625-F-CP533-2002
    Resolution: 3000x2100
    Size: 932.9 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21-C Honor Guard graduation, by A1C Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT