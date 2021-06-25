Honor Guard Class 21-C graduates on June 25, 2021 on Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The mission of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to represent Airmen to the American public and the world. The vision of the USAF Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 15:00 Photo ID: 6709304 VIRIN: 210625-F-CP533-2002 Resolution: 3000x2100 Size: 932.9 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21-C Honor Guard graduation, by A1C Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.