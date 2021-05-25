Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 4 of 10]

    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, while transporting Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th MEU, from ship-to-shore during an amphibious assault exercise, May 25, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6709065
    VIRIN: 210525-M-VW477-1104
    Resolution: 4323x3088
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise
    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Seize Airfield during Amphibious Assault Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1/1
    Infantry
    BLT
    Ship-to-shore
    Amphibous Raid
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT