    Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipmen as Part of a Sea Trials Event at Jacksonville University [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210623-N-DB801-0301
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (June 23, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, speaks to NROTC midshipmen from 25 different units, as part of a Sea Trials event at Jacksonville University, June 23, 2021. Sea Trials is a 10 day milestone event testing skills, fundamentals and leadership for second class midshipmen. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:57
    Photo ID: 6708912
    VIRIN: 210623-N-DB801-0301
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 944.34 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipmen as Part of a Sea Trials Event at Jacksonville University [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    midshipmen
    NROTC
    US Fourth Fleet
    Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson

