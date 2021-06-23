Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Speaks to NROTC Midshipmen as Part of a Sea Trials Event at Jacksonville University

210623-N-DB801-0301

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (June 23, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, speaks to NROTC midshipmen from 25 different units, as part of a Sea Trials event at Jacksonville University, June 23, 2021. Sea Trials is a 10 day milestone event testing skills, fundamentals and leadership for second class midshipmen. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

