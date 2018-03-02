Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2018

    Photo by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais' daughter, Cpt. Brandi Gervais, and husband, Christopher Gervais, pin Maria's stars on her service uniform during her promotion ceremony June 21, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2018
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:46
    Photo ID: 6708548
    VIRIN: 210625-A-GB294-103
    Resolution: 4048x2696
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Welcomes First Female Deputy Commanding General

    TRADOC

