210624-N-PC620-0009

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (June 24, 2021) Chris Sabo, a geographic information system technician assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, listens to hurricane and all-hazards contingency operations training during Exercise Lightning Response on Fort Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2021. The exercise consists of a joint operations center and a deployment readiness exercise to ensure the command's capability to deploy multiple incident support teams in support of a CBRN or all-hazards DSCA event. The exercise also validates new standard operating procedures and allows the command to rehearse deployment and staff operations during contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6708502 VIRIN: 210624-N-PC620-0009 Resolution: 5817x3878 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.