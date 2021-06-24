Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Night Flight Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Night Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2021) An F-35B Lighting II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during night operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Night Operations
    F-35B
    USS America

