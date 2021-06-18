Mobilization Support Force unit provides legal briefs during annual training

Capt. Dong Zee, judge advocate, assigned to the 128th Legal Operations Detachment, provides Law of Armed Conflict, Code of Conduct, and Rules of Engagement briefs to Marines assigned to Delta Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment at the United States Army Reserve Center in El Paso, Texas. The 128th LOD is among the multiple Army Reserve units who make up the Mobilization Support Force (MSF) and conduct annual training at Fort Bliss. MSF units augment Fort Bliss’s ability to sustain an increased number of warfighters who would be trained and validated during a Mobilization Force Generalization Installation expansion. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Sung Hwang)

