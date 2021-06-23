JFC Norfolk Inaugural Commander's Conference

NORFOLK, Va. (June 23, 2021) – Commanders from more than 30 organisations across the joint environment gathered in person and virtually for Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk's innaugural Commander's Conference to discuss the harmonisation of Alliance and Partner activity within JFC Norfolk's area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

