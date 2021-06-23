NORFOLK, Va. (June 23, 2021) – Commanders from more than 30 organisations across the joint environment gathered in person and virtually for Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk's innaugural Commander's Conference to discuss the harmonisation of Alliance and Partner activity within JFC Norfolk's area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6707494
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-NX690-0036
|Resolution:
|3910x2602
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JFC Norfolk Inaugural Commander's Conference [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
