    JFC Norfolk Inaugural Commander's Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    JFC Norfolk Inaugural Commander's Conference

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    NATO - Allied Joint Forces Command Norfolk

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 23, 2021) – Commanders from more than 30 organisations across the joint environment gathered in person and virtually for Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk's innaugural Commander's Conference to discuss the harmonisation of Alliance and Partner activity within JFC Norfolk's area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    NATO
    Commanders Conference
    Joint Force Command Norfolk
    JFCNF
    JFC Norfolk

