U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron logistics officer in charge, poses for a photo at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. McCrorey spoke on his favorite hobbies, what he does for a living and how it fits in with the overall mission. The mission of Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare is to execute premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6707157
|VIRIN:
|210623-X-FK582-1002
|Resolution:
|5484x4387
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Space - 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
