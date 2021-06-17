Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Space - 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey [Image 2 of 2]

    Faces of Space - 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron logistics officer in charge, poses for a photo at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. McCrorey spoke on his favorite hobbies, what he does for a living and how it fits in with the overall mission. The mission of Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare is to execute premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

