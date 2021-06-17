U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron logistics officer in charge, poses for a photo at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. McCrorey spoke on his favorite hobbies, what he does for a living and how it fits in with the overall mission. The mission of Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare is to execute premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:15 Photo ID: 6707157 VIRIN: 210623-X-FK582-1002 Resolution: 5484x4387 Size: 12.54 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Space - 1st Lt. Jonah McCrorey [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.