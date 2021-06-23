Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kickin' Up Rocks [Image 4 of 4]

    Kickin' Up Rocks

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cole Service, 152nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Nevada Air National Guard, provides navigational support in a Humvee at the Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC), Nev., June 23, 2021. Airmen from the 152nd SFS and Soldiers from the 609th Engineer Company transported between various sites in the FRTC as support for Operation Resolute Hunter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Thomas Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 12:41
    Photo ID: 6706908
    VIRIN: 210623-Z-FJ772-1123
    Resolution: 5508x3597
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: FALLON, NV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kickin' Up Rocks [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kickin' Up Rocks
    Kickin' Up Rocks
    Kickin' Up Rocks
    Kickin' Up Rocks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Joint Training
    Nevada Air National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard
    High Rollers
    Thomas Cox
    609th Engineer Company
    152nd Security Forces Squadron
    Resolute Hunter
    Livin’ High Flyin’ Low
    advance full spectrum readiness
    M1167 Humvee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT