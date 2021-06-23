Kickin' Up Rocks

Senior Airman Cole Service, 152nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Nevada Air National Guard, provides navigational support in a Humvee at the Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC), Nev., June 23, 2021. Airmen from the 152nd SFS and Soldiers from the 609th Engineer Company transported between various sites in the FRTC as support for Operation Resolute Hunter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Thomas Cox)

