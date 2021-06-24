The U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors stand for recognition during the recognition ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 24, 2021. The event culminated in three days of various activities, ranging from an obstacle course to a written essay about Army doctrine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 06:05
|Photo ID:
|6706456
|VIRIN:
|210624-A-UW247-0094
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT