Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors stand for recognition during the recognition ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 24, 2021. The event culminated in three days of various activities, ranging from an obstacle course to a written essay about Army doctrine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:05
    Photo ID: 6706456
    VIRIN: 210624-A-UW247-0094
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.23 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors
    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors
    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors
    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors
    U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Awards Ceremony
    USARCENTBWC2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT