U.S. Army Central recognizes 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors

The U.S. Army Central 2021 Best Warrior Competition competitors stand for recognition during the recognition ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 24, 2021. The event culminated in three days of various activities, ranging from an obstacle course to a written essay about Army doctrine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

