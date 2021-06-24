Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Series 2021 Commences with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan

    CARAT Series 2021 Commences with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7, delivers remarks virtually during the opening ceremony for Cooperation Afloat and Readiness at Sea Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 01:59
    Photo ID: 6706359
    VIRIN: 210624-N-PL200-0007
    Resolution: 2880x1548
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Series 2021 Commences with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CARAT Series 2021 Commences, Elevating Maritime Security Partnerships with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    USS Charleston
    Expeditionary Strike Group SEVEN
    Destroyer Squadron SEVEN
    LCS 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT