Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 21 of 21]

    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German Air Force pilot, assigned to the German Air Force Weapons School, conducts strafing runs with an Eurofighter Typhoon in conjunction with U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to 2d Air Support Operations Squadron identifying targets on the ground at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6704905
    VIRIN: 210609-A-DT978-0294
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.45 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 21 of 21], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Eurofighters Strafe Targets in Grafenwoehr Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bundeswehr
    Luftwaffe
    StrongEurope
    7thATC
    FighterJets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT