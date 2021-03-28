AJ-Maste Yoga: Tips for a Healthy Deployment

Sgt. 1st Class Wendy Lopez, non-commissioned officer in charge of cyber electromagnetic activities, Task Force Spartan, 36th Infantry Division performs the second position of the Bikram yoga Awkward Pose or Utkatasana at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 28, 2021. Lopez says, “I highly recommend that everyone give yoga a try, especially here in this kind of environment,” said Lopez. “Kuwait is a different kind of stress. Not as stressful as a combat zone but stressful nonetheless.”

