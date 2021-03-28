Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AJ-Maste Yoga: Tips for a Healthy Deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    AJ-Maste Yoga: Tips for a Healthy Deployment

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    Task Force Spartan

    Sgt. 1st Class Wendy Lopez, non-commissioned officer in charge of cyber electromagnetic activities, Task Force Spartan, 36th Infantry Division performs the second position of the Bikram yoga Awkward Pose or Utkatasana at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 28, 2021. Lopez says, “I highly recommend that everyone give yoga a try, especially here in this kind of environment,” said Lopez. “Kuwait is a different kind of stress. Not as stressful as a combat zone but stressful nonetheless.”

    AJ-Maste Yoga: Tips for a Healthy Deployment

