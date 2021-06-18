USS San Antonio Passing Exercise

210618-N-OI940-1094

RED SEA (June 18, 2021) Egyptian Naval Force guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (F 916), left, operates in formation with amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, during a passing exercise in the Red Sea, June 18, 2021. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 Photo ID: 6704593 VIRIN: 210618-N-OI940-1094 by SN Jacob Turrigiano