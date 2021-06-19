Misfire Misfire!

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts immediate and remedial action misfire on a M4 Assault Rifle with his eyes closed to strengthen muscle memory aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) June 19, 2021. Marines practice clearing procedures to stay proficient in situations involving a round failing to fire in the chamber of the rifle. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

