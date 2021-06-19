Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misfire Misfire! [Image 8 of 9]

    Misfire Misfire!

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts immediate and remedial action misfire on a M4 Assault Rifle with his eyes closed to strengthen muscle memory aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) June 19, 2021. Marines practice clearing procedures to stay proficient in situations involving a round failing to fire in the chamber of the rifle. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 01:26
    Photo ID: 6704540
    VIRIN: 210619-M-IS612-0231
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misfire Misfire! [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!
    Misfire Misfire!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    M240
    Lima company
    3/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT