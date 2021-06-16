Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Paul Ignatius

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210617-N-QI061-0304

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gobel Austin, from Orange Park, Fla., stands fo’c’sle phone talker watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a replenishment-at-sea evolution, June 17, 2021. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 21:52
    Photo ID: 6704419
    VIRIN: 210617-N-QI061-0304
    Resolution: 6039x4026
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ORANGE PARK, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    117
    Atlantic Ocean
    DDG
    USS Paul Ignatius

