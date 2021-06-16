210617-N-QI061-0304



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gobel Austin, from Orange Park, Fla., stands fo’c’sle phone talker watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a replenishment-at-sea evolution, June 17, 2021. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
Hometown: ORANGE PARK, FL, US