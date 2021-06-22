Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week of the Eagles Air Assault Demonstration

    Week of the Eagles Air Assault Demonstration

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct an air assault demonstration June 22, 2021, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The demonstration was part of the annual Week of the Eagles, a celebration of the 101st.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 19:47
    by SPC Andrea Notter

    101st
    WoE2021

