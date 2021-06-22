Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service [Image 6 of 6]

    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Ellis, Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility officer-in-charge, speaks during a memorial service for the late U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Seth R. Michaud, June 22, 2021. Ellis emphasized the importance of training for mass casualty events, like the one in which Michaud was killed. Michaud died during training for combat operations in the vicinity of Camp Lemonnier, near the Godria Range in northern Djibouti. He was assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Air Wing, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina. He died on June 22, 2003. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 13:12
    Photo ID: 6703623
    VIRIN: 210622-N-AW702-008
    Resolution: 1761x2629
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service
    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service
    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service
    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service
    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service
    Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461
    Marines
    Michaud

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT