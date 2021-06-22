Camp Lemonnier holds Capt. Michaud Memorial Service

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Ellis, Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility officer-in-charge, speaks during a memorial service for the late U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Seth R. Michaud, June 22, 2021. Ellis emphasized the importance of training for mass casualty events, like the one in which Michaud was killed. Michaud died during training for combat operations in the vicinity of Camp Lemonnier, near the Godria Range in northern Djibouti. He was assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Air Wing, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina. He died on June 22, 2003. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

