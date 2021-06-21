KIEL, Germany (June 21, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) passes during a sea and anchor evolution, June 21, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

