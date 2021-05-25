Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB S4: Putting the Logic in Logistics [Image 4 of 4]

    2d TSB S4: Putting the Logic in Logistics

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Cleveland Witherspoon Jr, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Logistic Management Specialist, inputs logistical information showing that a unit’s signal equipment is fully functional to communicate across the DEFENDER-21 footprint. Part of the 2d TSB Logisticians’ mission is to ensure the signalers’ equipment is fully mission capable, which provides them the ability to service their customers with Secure, Non-Secure and VOIP access. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6702718
    VIRIN: 210525-A-FX425-7872
    This work, 2d TSB S4: Putting the Logic in Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logisticians
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence
    DefenderEurope

