2d TSB S4: Putting the Logic in Logistics

Cleveland Witherspoon Jr, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Logistic Management Specialist, inputs logistical information showing that a unit’s signal equipment is fully functional to communicate across the DEFENDER-21 footprint. Part of the 2d TSB Logisticians’ mission is to ensure the signalers’ equipment is fully mission capable, which provides them the ability to service their customers with Secure, Non-Secure and VOIP access. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE