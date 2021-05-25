Cleveland Witherspoon Jr, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Logistic Management Specialist, inputs logistical information showing that a unit’s signal equipment is fully functional to communicate across the DEFENDER-21 footprint. Part of the 2d TSB Logisticians’ mission is to ensure the signalers’ equipment is fully mission capable, which provides them the ability to service their customers with Secure, Non-Secure and VOIP access. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 03:41
|Photo ID:
|6702718
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-FX425-7872
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|813.74 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB S4: Putting the Logic in Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2d TSB S4: Putting the Logic in Logistics
LEAVE A COMMENT