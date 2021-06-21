America's Navy, Coast Guard participate in Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – (June 21, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia A. Kuehner, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, joined by Capt. Gerald T. DeLong, commanding officer, Navy Medical Research Unit San Antonio and Sailors and Coast Guardsmen representing the Sea Services, participated in the annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade at The San Antonio River Walk during Fiesta San Antonio. The annual event featured over 50 festively decorated floats with live music and costumed crews. Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

