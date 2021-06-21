Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America's Navy, Coast Guard participate in Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta San Antonio

    America's Navy, Coast Guard participate in Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (June 21, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia A. Kuehner, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, joined by Capt. Gerald T. DeLong, commanding officer, Navy Medical Research Unit San Antonio and Sailors and Coast Guardsmen representing the Sea Services, participated in the annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade at The San Antonio River Walk during Fiesta San Antonio. The annual event featured over 50 festively decorated floats with live music and costumed crews. Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6702528
    VIRIN: 210621-N-ND850-0001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Navy, Coast Guard participate in Cavaliers River Parade during Fiesta San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Outreach
    Military City USA
    America's Navy
    Fiesta San Antonio
    Forged by the Sea
    Know Your Military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT