Col. Russell Williford, 341st Missile Wing vice commander, throws the first pitch at a baseball game during Military Appreciation Night June 19th, 2021, at Centene Stadium Great Falls, Mont. This event is in appreciation for the military and civilian personnel who serve locally, presented by the Great Falls community (U.S Air Force photo by Alex Stevenson)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6702227
|VIRIN:
|210619-F-MC482-0017
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAFB vice wing commander throws first pitch, by Alex Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT