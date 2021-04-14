Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Candidates Undergo Special Forces Assessment and Selection Land Navigation

    Candidates Undergo Special Forces Assessment and Selection Land Navigation

    HOFFMAN, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School make their way through a swamp while completing a land navigation course during Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina April 14, 2021. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 11:29
    Photo ID: 6701534
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OP908-933
    Resolution: 3135x3600
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: HOFFMAN, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

