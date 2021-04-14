Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School make their way through a swamp while completing a land navigation course during Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina April 14, 2021. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6701534
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-OP908-933
|Resolution:
|3135x3600
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|HOFFMAN, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Candidates Undergo Special Forces Assessment and Selection Land Navigation [Image 33 of 33], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
