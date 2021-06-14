Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - Capt Ricker

Congrats! Capt. Kristen Ricker, you've done outstanding work, and it's time to highlight your efforts with this #StayStrongAirmanSpotlight!

Capt. Ricker is a pharmacist from Joint Base Charleston deployed to the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group at #ADAB. After arriving at ADAB, she managed to keep the pharmacy open 7 days a week while operating alone due to a manning underlap. Ricker has been vocal with leadership about support needed to ensure the pharmacy functions efficiently, and she re-inventoried the after-hours pharmacy closet to allow medical providers to continue to prescribe certain medications after-hours.

Kristen, thank you for powering through these challenging circumstances with a positive attitude for the sake of others. Please accept this digital memento as a small token of appreciation for the many extra hours you've dedicated to keep the mission running smoothly!

