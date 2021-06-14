Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - Capt Ricker [Image 2 of 2]

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - Capt Ricker

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Congrats! Capt. Kristen Ricker, you've done outstanding work, and it's time to highlight your efforts with this #StayStrongAirmanSpotlight!
    Capt. Ricker is a pharmacist from Joint Base Charleston deployed to the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group at #ADAB. After arriving at ADAB, she managed to keep the pharmacy open 7 days a week while operating alone due to a manning underlap. Ricker has been vocal with leadership about support needed to ensure the pharmacy functions efficiently, and she re-inventoried the after-hours pharmacy closet to allow medical providers to continue to prescribe certain medications after-hours.
    Kristen, thank you for powering through these challenging circumstances with a positive attitude for the sake of others. Please accept this digital memento as a small token of appreciation for the many extra hours you've dedicated to keep the mission running smoothly!

