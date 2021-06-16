Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting to know US Marines and Sailors aboard USS America

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hassan-Thomas Jones, an assistant machine gunner, with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), shares his story of what it's like as a part of the tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training (TRAP) exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) June 20, 2021. TRAP training exercises consist of Marines inserting into a notional crash site and recovering injured Marines and mission essential equipment from an aircraft. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6700791
    VIRIN: 210620-M-RD580-1685
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Getting to know US Marines and Sailors aboard USS America

    TRAP
    mortarman
    BLT 3/5
    assistant machine gunner

