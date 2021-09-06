Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONR Awards Two NPS Faculty with Youth Investigator Program Honors

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leonard Weston 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Assistant Professor of Oceanography Dr. Derek Olson, left, and NPS Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Dr. Andy Nieto were selected for the Office of Naval Research’s Young Investor Program Award, a highly competitive early-career program recognizing creative research with potential for a significant scientific breakthrough. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Leonard Weston/RELEASED)

    This work, ONR Awards Two NPS Faculty with Youth Investigator Program Honors, by PO3 Leonard Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research’s Young Investor Program Award

