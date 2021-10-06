New York Army and Air National Guardsmen assigned to COVID-19 response missions in downstate New York attend a Job Fair held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on June 11, 2021. The job fair was organized by Guard commanders and family programs to ensure that service members coming off the COVID-19 mission have employment. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 12:14 Photo ID: 6699326 VIRIN: 210611-A-MG123-1108 Resolution: 4936x2726 Size: 1.42 MB Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Job Fair held for Guardsmen [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.