    Job Fair held for Guardsmen [Image 3 of 3]

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army and Air National Guardsmen assigned to COVID-19 response missions in downstate New York attend a Job Fair held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on June 11, 2021. The job fair was organized by Guard commanders and family programs to ensure that service members coming off the COVID-19 mission have employment. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Job Fair helps NY Guard Soldier, Airmen on COVID-19 mission find jobs

