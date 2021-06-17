Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Pratt, assigned to the 2nd Security Forces Assistance Battalion, observes Soldiers from the Senegal Armed Forces during a live fire room clearing event at Cap Draa, Morocco, June 17, 2021. The live fire event was a culminating event following two weeks of training during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

