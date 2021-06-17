U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Pratt, assigned to the 2nd Security Forces Assistance Battalion, observes Soldiers from the Senegal Armed Forces during a live fire room clearing event at Cap Draa, Morocco, June 17, 2021. The live fire event was a culminating event following two weeks of training during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 06:59 Photo ID: 6699072 VIRIN: 210617-Z-MB608-1043 Resolution: 5655x3770 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.