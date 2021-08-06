Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210608-N-HG846-1032 EAST CHINA SEA (June 8, 2021) – Sailor conducts a clear and bright test of JP-5 fuel from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 03:20
    VIRIN: 210608-N-HG846-1032
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor conducts a clear and bright test of JP-5 fuel from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors prepare to refuel a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51)

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

