210608-N-HG846-1032 EAST CHINA SEA (June 8, 2021) – Sailor conducts a clear and bright test of JP-5 fuel from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6698911
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-HG846-1032
|Resolution:
|1564x1117
|Size:
|344.94 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor conducts a clear and bright test of JP-5 fuel from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
