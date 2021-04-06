Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion [Image 5 of 5]

    Change of Command Ceremony, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt. Col. Jesse G. Chace, the outgoing commander of the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony for the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 02:59
