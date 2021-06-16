Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural soccer kicks off at Andersen AFB [Image 10 of 10]

    Intramural soccer kicks off at Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members compete in an intramural soccer tournament at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 16, 2021. The tournament is scheduled to run until June 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 03:03
    Photo ID: 6698889
    VIRIN: 210616-F-LP948-0007
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 17.97 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intramural soccer kicks off at Andersen AFB [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    Intramural soccer

